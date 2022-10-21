RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aydin's BravoCon Drink Throwing

Watch : Melissa Gorga 'Exhausted' By Teresa Giudice Drama at BravoCon 2022

Melissa Gorga is giving new insight into BravoCon 2022's biggest off-stage drama.

In a video leaked on Oct. 16, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was seen throwing a drink in the direction of her co-star Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga in a hotel lobby. Now, Melissa shared her side of what really went down on the Oct. 20 episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast.

"I had the fans at BravoCon, for the first two days, coming up to me, telling me I had another cast member that was basically bashing me," she said on the podcast, noting that the co-star was not her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Though she didn't specify Jennifer by name, Melissa said the "bashing" was not about anything that went down on RHONJ season 12 or the upcoming season 13 but about Jennifer's general dislike for her co-star.

Melissa added, "It's just, like, a very toxic road to go down to create tension that's unnecessary at a celebratory event."