Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Anthony Rapp’s Sexual Misconduct Civil Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct civil trial has reached a conclusion on Oct. 20.
On Oct. 20, a New York, a jury found the House of Cards actor not liable for battery in a civil lawsuit brought by Rent actor Anthony Rapp.
Back in 2017, Rapp publicly accused Spacey of making an inappropriate sexual advance toward him in 1986, when he was 14 years old. Rapp went on to file a lawsuit against Spacey in 2020, seeking compensatory and punitive damages up to $40 million. No criminal charges have been filed against Spacey, 63.
Following the verdict, Rapp's attorney Richard Steigman told E! News in a statement: "Anthony told his truth in court. While we respect the jury's verdict, nothing changes that."
Meanwhile, Spacey's attorney Jennifer L. Keller praised the jury for their "swift and decisive" verdict. "Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media," Keller said in an Oct. 20 statement to NBC News. "And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury."
She added, "Justice was done today."
Rapp released a statement on social media expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have his case heard before a jury. "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence," Rapp wrote. "I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind."
He continued, "I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."
During the three-week trial, Rapp, now 50, claimed that Spacey had put his body on top of his in a sexual manner during a party at Usuals Suspect star's home 36 years ago. According to The New York Times, Rapp said in his Oct. 11 testimony that it was difficult watching Spacey's fame rise throughout the years, adding, "As his name and notoriety increased, it was harder and harder to escape."
Spacey denied the allegations when he took the stand on Oct. 17 for his testimony, per NBC News.
When Rapp first came out with the allegations in 2017, Spacey initially apologized to the Dazed and Confused actor, sharing in a statement that he did not remember the encounter, but "if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
The American Beauty actor said during the trial that he regrets putting out the statement, and that he only did so at the behest of his publicity team. "I was being encouraged to apologize," he testified, "and I've learned a lesson which is never apologize for something you didn't do."
The verdict comes four months after Spacey pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom, per NPR. During a June 16 appearance at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, Spacey was granted unconditional bail.
E! News has reached out to Spacey's attorney for comment in regard to the Oct. 20 verdict.