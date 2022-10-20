Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Anthony Rapp’s Sexual Misconduct Civil Lawsuit

Watch : Kevin Spacey Denies Sex Abuse Claims in Civil Trial

Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct civil trial has reached a conclusion on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 20, a New York, a jury found the House of Cards actor not liable for battery in a civil lawsuit brought by Rent actor Anthony Rapp.

Back in 2017, Rapp publicly accused Spacey of making an inappropriate sexual advance toward him in 1986, when he was 14 years old. Rapp went on to file a lawsuit against Spacey in 2020, seeking compensatory and punitive damages up to $40 million. No criminal charges have been filed against Spacey, 63.

Following the verdict, Rapp's attorney Richard Steigman told E! News in a statement: "Anthony told his truth in court. While we respect the jury's verdict, nothing changes that."

Meanwhile, Spacey's attorney Jennifer L. Keller praised the jury for their "swift and decisive" verdict. "Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media," Keller said in an Oct. 20 statement to NBC News. "And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury."