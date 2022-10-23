Why Sam Jaeger Is Skeptical a Parenthood Reboot Could Work

Watch : Sam Jaeger on the Possibility of a Parenthood Reboot

Don't hold out hope for an invite to the Braverman family reunion.

The saga of the Bravermans—including Sarah (Lauren Graham), Adam (Peter Krause), Crosby (Dax Shepard), Kristina (Monica Potter) and Julia (Erika Christensen)—played out on all six seasons of NBC's beloved drama Parenthood, which ran from 2010 to 2015.

Sam Jaeger, who played Julia's husband Joel Graham on the show, warns fans that a potential reboot or reunion might not make a whole lot of sense, seeing as—spoiler alert!—Braverman patriarch Zeek (Craig T. Nelson) died in the series finale.

"I don't know what a Parenthood show looks like without Craig T., you know?" Sam exclusively told E! News. "That was a necessary end to our series."

Sam, who currently stars as U.S government operative Mark Tuello on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and recently starred in Netflix's Devil in Ohio, said any potential reboot talk is firmly in the hands of Parenthood creator Jason Katims.

If the occasion does arise, Sam teased that a certain decades-spanning 2014 movie could potentially serve as inspiration.

"When we left the series, Boyhood, the movie by [Richard] Linklater had just come out," Sam said, "and [Jason] thought, ‘Well, maybe that's what we do. We come back every 10 years and see what the Bravermans are up to.'"