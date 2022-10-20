New House of the Dragon Finale Pics Tease the Looming Targaryen War

Watch : House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

We bend the knee to these House of the Dragon finale pics.

On Oct. 20, HBO dropped several photos from the highly anticipated season one finale, promising that the teased Dance of the Dragons war is brewing among the Targaryens. In one image, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and husband Daemon (Matt Smith) look outraged as they receive news at their home on Dragonstone. We're guessing they've finally learned the truth about the events of episode nine, in which Rhaenyra's brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurped her crown.

But not all is lost, as a member of The Kingsguard is seen bending the knee with a crown in tow. Looks like not everyone has embraced King Aegon!

In fact, Rhaenyra's cousin Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) makes an appearance in the finale episode, proving she is doubling down on her loyalty to the rightful queen. She warns in a trailer released Oct. 16, "The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra. And for your children."

So, it's safe to assume some action is set to go down this Sunday.