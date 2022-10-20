Why Nicki Minaj Still Wants to Attend 2023 Grammys After Questioning "Super Freaky Girl" Category Change

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Do we have an award show problem?

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj spoke out against the Recording Academy for moving her hit "Super Freaky Girl" out of the Grammy's rap category and placing it into a pop one. While her social media posts sparked headlines, the 39-year-old rapper made it clear that she would still attend music's biggest night if she received a nomination.

"Yeah, why not? I'm not a coward," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why not? Why not put on a beautiful dress and cover my big boobs and show off my big old butt. Why not go and flaunt it?"

But what about Nicki's recent Instagram Stories that suggested she wasn't happy with the Recording Academy? According to the artist, the social media posts weren't as serious as some may think.

"I think sometimes people think that I'm more ‘angry' than I am," she said. "I could be heated about something right now or this second and five minutes from now, I'll forget about what I just spoke about."