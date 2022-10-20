How Kelly Clarkson, Elizabeth Banks and Other Stars Are Marking Spirit Day

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished"

Celebs are seeing purple.

Kelly Clarkson, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Banks and other celebs are wearing the color Oct. 20 to celebrate Spirit Day, GLAAD's annual event aimed at combating bullying and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

In addition to supporting the cause through her look, Kelly took it a step further by dedicating a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Jumper" as part of her "Kellyoke" performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that day.

"This song was tragically inspired by the death of a gay teenager who was bullied," Kelly told the viewers. "It's been celebrated for its message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is why we chose it for today—because today is Spirit Day. So, my band, me and everyone in our audience is wearing purple in recognition."

Other stars showed their support on social media. On Twitter, Elizabeth Banks shared a throwback photo of herself wearing purple at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, writing, "Throwing it back to my youth in support of LGBTQ youth...Join me in going purple for @glaad #SpiritDay to show your support. Head to http://glaad.org/spiritday to learn more and take a pledge against bullying."