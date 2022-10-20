How Kelly Clarkson, Elizabeth Banks and Other Stars Are Marking Spirit Day

Find out how celebrities such as Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to GLAAD's Spirit Day, aimed at combating bullying and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Celebs are seeing purple.

Kelly ClarksonKen Jeong, Elizabeth Banks and other celebs are wearing the color Oct. 20 to celebrate Spirit Day, GLAAD's annual event aimed at combating bullying and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

In addition to supporting the cause through her look, Kelly took it a step further by dedicating a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Jumper" as part of her "Kellyoke" performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that day.

"This song was tragically inspired by the death of a gay teenager who was bullied," Kelly told the viewers. "It's been celebrated for its message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is why we chose it for today—because today is Spirit Day. So, my band, me and everyone in our audience is wearing purple in recognition."

Other stars showed their support on social media. On Twitter, Elizabeth Banks shared a throwback photo of herself wearing purple at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, writing, "Throwing it back to my youth in support of LGBTQ youth...Join me in going purple for @glaad #SpiritDay to show your support. Head to http://glaad.org/spiritday to learn more and take a pledge against bullying."

See how celebs marked Spirit Day below:

NBC
Kelly Clarkson

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly, her crew and her audience wore purple and the singer performed a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Jumper."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Elizabeth Banks

The actress tweeted a throwback photo of herself wearing purple at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, writing, "Throwing it back to my youth in support of LGBTQ youth...Join me in going purple for @glaad #SpiritDay to show your support. Head to http://glaad.org/spiritday to learn more and take a pledge against bullying."

Instagram / Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, "On spirit day we wear purple to support LGBTQ youth to learn more about how you can support LGBTQ youth go to donate.glaad.org #spiritday."

Twitter / GLAAD
Jujubee

The RuPaul's Drag Race star helped light the Empire State Building purple.

ABC
The View Co-Hosts

Whoopi Goldberg told the audience, "It's GLAAD Spirit Day so we are wearing purple to honor the occasion to show our support for LGBTQ+ youth and get the word out about bullying prevention."

Twitter / Ken Jeong
Ken Jeong

Dr. Ken shared this pic on Twitter.

