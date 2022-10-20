Christina Haack and Josh Hall Take "Much Needed" Vacation After Ant Anstead Drama

Just call her Christina on the coast of Mexico.
Christina Haack and husband Josh Hall recently enjoyed a beach resort vacation that included mud masks, sunset views and—as Christina put it—"much needed" relaxation.
"Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine," she wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post, noting that it was a time spent "with the best company."
Meanwhile, Josh stressed the importance of taking some time off in an Instagram post of his own.
"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," he wrote on Oct. 18. "Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries."
He added, "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else."
Just days before the couple posted about their tropical retreat, Christina's ex-husband, Ant Anstead, found himself faced with negative comments for sharing photos of their son Hudson. The Oct. 13 pics featured the 3-year-old with his grandpa and Ant. The backlash came on the heels of his criticizing Christina for using photos of Hudson on paid content on social media.
In Sept. 26 court documents obtained by E! News, Ant argued that his ex-wife “has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media” and that he has a “fear” Christina will use footage of Hudson on her reality TV shows without his consent. However, Christina defended herself in a filing just one day later.
"The allegation that I am ‘exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," Christina said in a Sept. 27 court filing obtained by E! News, later adding, "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than five minutes to film."
Following the criticism over his own social media activity, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host said in an Oct. 13 comment on his post that Christina "totally can" include Hudson in non-sponsored material. He added in another response to a commentor, "Hopefully you can do some research and return for a more informed view."