Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night at Wolf Alice Concert After Nanny Drama

Watch : Olivia Wilde Posts Recipe Amid THAT Salad Dressing Buzz

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde showed there were "No Hard Feelings" Wednesday night.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, and Don't Worry Darling director, 38, were spotted dining with friends at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles Oct. 19 before hitting up The Wiltern for the Wolf Alice show.

For the outing, Wilde wore a short black slip dress with spaghetti straps and knee-high black boots. Styles, meanwhile, rocked a light blue sweater vest with a diamond pattern on it over an untucked white button-down shirt. He completed his look with dark pants and white athletic shoes.

Styles and Wilde's date night to see the English punk rock band came just days after a former nanny for the actress and her ex Jason Sudeikis' kids—son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6—made allegations about the pair's tumultuous 2020 split and the House alum's subsequent relationship with the former One Direction member.

The unnamed former nanny's Oct. 17 claims to the Daily Mail included an instance in which Wilde made "special salad dressing" for Styles at their shared home, prompting an upset Sudeikis to lay in front of the Booksmart director's car.