Jamie Foxx Pens Moving Message to Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on Anniversary of Her Death

Jamie Foxx honored his sister DeOndra Dixon, who served as a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, on the second anniversary of her death. Read his touching tribute below.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 20, 2022 8:30 PMTags
Jamie FoxxCelebrities
Watch: Jamie Foxx Dishes on Finally Playing a Superhero

Jamie Foxx is remembering his sister DeOndra Dixon on the second anniversary of her death.

"Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs," Foxx wrote on Instagram Oct. 19, alongside an array of photos of his younger sister. "I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright."

He added, "I love u forever."

Shortly after posting the tribute, the Oscar winner received an outpour of support from his peers—with actress Meagan Good commenting prayer emojis and singer Nicole Scherzinger writing, "All the love."

Dixon passed away in 2020 at the age of 36. At the time of her death, Jamie shared in an emotional Instagram post that his heart had been "shattered into a million pieces" by the loss.

"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," he wrote. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

Watch
Day Shift Star Jamie Foxx Wants a Selfie With THIS Celebrity

Dixon was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. At the time, she told People she was "happy to have a big brother to count on."

 

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

We Want Something Just Like Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's Rare Outing

2

Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in Music Video

3
Exclusive

How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Firerose

And her legacy continues to live on in Foxx. In honor of his late sister, the Ray actor and his family teamed up with Michelle Sie Whitten, the co-founder and executive director of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, in November 2020 to create the DeOndra Dixon Fund.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

We Want Something Just Like Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's Rare Outing

2
Exclusive

How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Firerose

3

Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in Music Video

4

Megan Fox Fires Back at Mom-Shamers Asking "Where Your Kids At?"

5

John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen