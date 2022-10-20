Jamie Foxx Pens Moving Message to Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on Anniversary of Her Death

Watch : Jamie Foxx Dishes on Finally Playing a Superhero

Jamie Foxx is remembering his sister DeOndra Dixon on the second anniversary of her death.

"Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs," Foxx wrote on Instagram Oct. 19, alongside an array of photos of his younger sister. "I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright."

He added, "I love u forever."

Shortly after posting the tribute, the Oscar winner received an outpour of support from his peers—with actress Meagan Good commenting prayer emojis and singer Nicole Scherzinger writing, "All the love."

Dixon passed away in 2020 at the age of 36. At the time of her death, Jamie shared in an emotional Instagram post that his heart had been "shattered into a million pieces" by the loss.

"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," he wrote. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."