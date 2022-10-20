Yes, George Clooney Is Still Close With the ER Cast

Watch : Happy Birthday George Clooney!: E! News Rewind

Code blue: Dr. Doug Ross is still tight with the rest of the ER.

That's right: George Clooney, who skyrocketed to super stardom after starring as the doctor on the first five seasons of the long-running NBC medical drama, has revealed he still considers many of his former co-stars to be close pals nearly 30 decades after the show premiered.

"I had Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago—he and [wife] Mare came," he said in a teaser for The Drew Barrymore Show's Oct. 21 episode. "I'm still really close with Julianna [Margulies] and Noah [Wyle]—they're really good friends, and so I feel that was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career."