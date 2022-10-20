Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's “Cool Kid” Nursery for Her Son Has Chic Finds You’ll Want in Your Own Room

We interviewed Adrienne Bailon-Houghton because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Adrienne is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are striving for home decor that is modern, yet, warm with "concrete loft vibes," you need to check out the nursery Adrienne Bailon-Houghton designed for her son. Even if you don't have a baby, her Amazon picks are chic and timeless for any age or design aesthetic. The E! News host explained, "I didn't want a traditional corny nursery or for it to become kiddie-like. I want the cool, sophisticated kid with a concrete vibe. That's exactly what we did and I'm obsessed with it."
Adrienne and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their son Ever James in August 2022. The new parent explained, "Becoming a mom is one of those things that everyone looks forward to and that includes decorating the nursery and wondering what it's gonna look like. When I knew he was going to be a boy, I was like 'What's the theme? What's the vibe?' The concrete grey was definitely it."
Once she knew the vibe, she teamed up with Amazon to bring her vision to life. She shared her nursery must-haves in an exclusive E! interview, remarking, "I'm obsessed with how everything turned out. I am that girl designing and decorating my home with Amazon on a daily basis."
If you want to find out more about the nursery Adrienne designed for Ever, tune into her Amazon Live session on October 20, 2022.
E!: When did you start designing your son's nursery?
ABH: It has been such a wild journey with IVF. I had very limited embryos, but I didn't know what I was having initially and when I found out it was going to be a boy, that's when I started thinking about the room. I knew I definitely didn't want baby blue or those sort of vibes. It definitely took a minute. I went on Pinterest. I think when you tune in to the Amazon Live, you'll feel like you're watching my mood board or my Pinterest board and you can shop it right there.
E!: What do you love about sharing your finds on Amazon Live?
ABH: I really love that with Amazon Lives, the viewers are going to be able to ask questions about why I chose items and make me think about certain things I didn't even realize with their questions. I'm happy with the quality of the pieces and the affordable items. You get the high and the low with the budget. I'm just super excited to finally share his nursery.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Nursery Essentials
Simple Designs LT2058-GRY Round Concrete Table Lamp,
"I am obsessed with the concrete lamps. The concrete lamps are definitely super cool."
This concrete lamp comes in three colors.
Guyuso Artificial Olive Tree
Add a no-maintenance decorative touch to your space with this faux greenery.
Kante Round Charcoal Concrete Modern Planters
Channel Adrienne's aesthetic with this concrete planter, which comes in three sizes and six colors.
Signwin Framed Canvas Print Wall Art
"I am obsessed with the artwork. I looked for dope artwork and found the one with the cloud and it actually inspired me to end up getting cloud pillows, which I thought were super cute."
Amazon has this print in several sizes and styles.
nuLOOM Glendora Chevron Wool Area Rug
"I actually have this same rug in another room of house, in a guest bedroom. It's perfect for the nursery at the same time. It's just really dope décor, in my opinion."
This rug comes in three colors and five sizes.
Kanesiki Wireless Picture Light Battery Operated, Rechargeable
"We used that same gold light that's above the cloud painting in rooms in my house in Beverly Hills. I have them all over my house. I feel like the lamp really elevates any piece of art or any area of your house. It looks so chic and elevated, but it's at the best price. "
"I really have them all over my house. I did a gallery wall with this lighting in Beverly Hills. I thought it was just so stunning. It looks so different in each room, depending on the setup. I'm going to use some in my office too. I am actually thinking of using one to light up some of Israel's Grammys with some shine."
AZSKY Classic Nursery Book Shelves, Set of 3
"I feel like our home in New York gives concrete loft vibes. It's giving modern, but at the same time there's warmth. I love the shelves. The bookshelves are a favorite because of that black iron and they match the black changing table. I love that it's giving cool kid vibes."
Bikarsoul Irregular Wall Mirror
This irregular mirror is a sophisticated decorative accent in any room, no matter what your style is.
Jumeey Grey Comforter Queen Set
"It was super important for me to have a full-size bed in there. It's actually a queen-size bed in there, so that I could possibly sleep in there with him. I also figured he could grow into it."
This comforter comes in 17 colors and it's available in five sizes.
EKDJKK Rustic Wooden Step Stool
"It was so important to me that there was a mix of high and low price points. The majority of the room is Amazon. Then, in his bathroom I got him an almost $20,000 Toto Neorest Toilet for him. I think that's really cool, the balance."
"Everyone told me to make sure I don't just shop for newborns and that I need to plan ahead. So, I'm planning ahead for potty training. I got the cutest wooden stool on Amazon. He can climb that to get up on his big, fancy Toto. I'm looking forward to all of those experiences. I think the key to planning a nursery is to definitely think ahead and not just for those beginning stages. Make it a transitional room that still works as they grow.
Toto MS901CUMFX#01 NEOREST NX2- Cotton w/ ACTILIGHT
This is the toilet that Adrienne mentioned on her Amazon Live. It has a UV light cleaning system built into the lid. It can be controlled by the remote or by sensor operation. It has front and rear warm water washing with temperature and pressure controls. It also has a heated seat with temperature control.
Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, Two Pack
"I know this sounds weird, but it has the prettiest glow. Now, I'm putting one in all of my rooms."
