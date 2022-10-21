See The Voice Duet That Has Gwen Stefani Stumped in Battle Rounds Preview

Watch : Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

No doubt, Gwen Stefani's latest decision on The Voice might be her toughest yet.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at season 22's The Battles Part Four, Team Gwen competitors Alyssa Witrado and Ian Harrison wow the coaches with their rendition of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish. But their incredible performance makes it incredibly hard for Gwen to let one of the singers go on the Oct. 24 episode.

But before she makes her decision, her fellow coaches weigh in on who they'd pick. John Legend kicks things off, stating that although he loves the depth in Ian's voice, he would pick Alyssa, "Only because the song was just right in her wheelhouse" he explains, "but both of you are just really good and I really enjoyed you both."

However, Blake Shelton was particularly impressed by Ian's range throughout the song, saying, "I got to see two different versions of Ian up there, you know, and they were both really good." And it's Ian's "shock factor" that leads Blake to pick Ian as his choice.