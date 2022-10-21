See The Voice Duet That Has Gwen Stefani Stumped in Battle Rounds Preview

No doubt, Gwen Stefani's latest decision on The Voice might be her toughest yet.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at season 22's The Battles Part Four, Team Gwen competitors Alyssa Witrado and Ian Harrison wow the coaches with their rendition of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish. But their incredible performance makes it incredibly hard for Gwen to let one of the singers go on the Oct. 24 episode.
But before she makes her decision, her fellow coaches weigh in on who they'd pick. John Legend kicks things off, stating that although he loves the depth in Ian's voice, he would pick Alyssa, "Only because the song was just right in her wheelhouse" he explains, "but both of you are just really good and I really enjoyed you both."
However, Blake Shelton was particularly impressed by Ian's range throughout the song, saying, "I got to see two different versions of Ian up there, you know, and they were both really good." And it's Ian's "shock factor" that leads Blake to pick Ian as his choice.
Camila Cabello is confident in her pick with Alyssa, as she jokes, "I'm about to go start a Twitter fan account for this girl."
With the coaching panel nearly split, host Carson Daly asks Gwen to share her thoughts before revealing her decision.
"Ian, your kind of voice for a male is my favorite kind of voice, and you have so much range," she tells her team member. "When you went to your high notes, it was as good as any alternative singer. I'm a super fan of what you do."
But when it comes to Alyssa, Gwen says, "I want to be you when I grow up," before praising how Alyssa nailed her hit No Doubt song "Don't Speak" for her audition.
"I don't know what to do at this point," Gwen continues, before revealing that "where I'm leaning right now was not what I thought I was gonna do today."
Prompted by Carson to make her choice, Gwen shares some final words with the aspiring stars. "Don't be mad at me, guys," she says. "I love you both and I think you're both super gifted. You have a future. Keep loving music, keep being honest with your music and do it for the right reason."
Watch full the performance and tune in Oct. 24 to see which contestant emerges victorious from The Battles Part Four.
New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
