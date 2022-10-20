See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner’s Family Photo

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic

The search for Devin Booker's favorite teammate is over.

On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever.

In the comment section, the NBA player wrote "middle," referencing his girlfriend who is front and center of the photo shoot. While Kendall simply liked the comment, other followers were much more vocal in their support of the social media move.

"We luv u being open to the public about y'all's relationship," one user wrote. Another added, "Hottest couple ever. Love you two."

Although the pair may show public displays of affection online, reality TV is a different story.

According to Danielle King, the showrunner for Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel has chosen to keep her love life away from the small screen. "She is keeping her relationship private," Danielle explained to Variety in April.