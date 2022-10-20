See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner’s Family Photo

The search for Devin Booker's favorite teammate is over.
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever.
In the comment section, the NBA player wrote "middle," referencing his girlfriend who is front and center of the photo shoot. While Kendall simply liked the comment, other followers were much more vocal in their support of the social media move.
"We luv u being open to the public about y'all's relationship," one user wrote. Another added, "Hottest couple ever. Love you two."
Although the pair may show public displays of affection online, reality TV is a different story.
According to Danielle King, the showrunner for Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel has chosen to keep her love life away from the small screen. "She is keeping her relationship private," Danielle explained to Variety in April.
As for Devin, he isn't one to kiss and tell about his life away from the basketball court. But in March, the Phoenix Suns player made a rare comment about his relationship with Kendall.
"I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now," he told the Wall Street Journal. "I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."
Kendall and Devin first began dating in June 2020. The next year, they celebrated their one-year anniversary by posting couple pics on Kendall's Instagram Story.
And while the pair can be spotted enjoying date night at hot spots in Los Angeles and New York, both parties try to keep the special aspects of their relationship on the down low.
"Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated and loved and it warms her heart," a source told E! News in March. "They have a sweet relationship, and the family loves seeing them together and seeing her happy."