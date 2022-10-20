Gwyneth Paltrow Shares How Her Kids Apple and Moses Martin React to Her Wellness Advice

Call it conscious teenager-ing.
Gwyneth Paltrow may run the Goop empire, but that doesn't mean her children join its fans in following her lifestyle advice. As the Oscar winner exclusively told E! News, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16—who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin—have developed their own relationship with health and wellness.
"He's 16 and he will barely let me give him a vitamin," she told E!'s Francesca Amiker about her youngest child, "so it's also like, knowing when to relent and give him his space."
The Politician actress continued," I try not to force anything on them. They were raised in an environment where wellness is important and they will adopt what they choose to, or not. They have free will. Apple, she tends to be more wellness-curious now at 18 than she was when she was kind of like smack in the middle of her teens, so we'll see."
Gwyneth, who recently launched her new Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit collection of signature elbow and knee sleeves, compression gloves and socks, said her children will exercise with her sometimes.
She noted that in addition to Pilates, she and Apple have "done a lot of Tracy Anderson [Method] together over the years, which is really fun."
The one thing Apple won't do with her mom? She doesn't like to hike with me," the Shakespeare in Love star said. "She's not feeling it."
However, Gwyneth shared that she and her son like to outside to together, saying, "Moses will take walks with me, so that's great, and he likes to skateboard too, so often times, we'll walk and he'll skate next to me and that's fun."
Gwyneth also talked about how she encourages her children eat more nutritious food at home but doesn't expect clean eating all the time. "My philosophy is in the house I try to have healthier things around," she said. "But they have free will and when they're out of the house, I'm sure they go for the Oreos and the McNuggets. More power to them."