Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer.

The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" Biel wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with Timberlake, 41. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

Featured in the slideshow of photos is a snap of the stylish stars at their renewal ceremony, which—as Biel noted on her Instagram Story, took place in Italy "where it all went down" in 2012. Biel, who wore a ruffled white skirt paired with a long shirt and black belt for the summer occasion, noted that her look was designed by Giambattista Valli, the fashion house that also created her pink Italian wedding gown.