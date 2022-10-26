2022 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Attention pop culture fans: It's time to get your vote on!

The nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally here. The star-studded list spans 40 categories across TV, movies, music and pop culture—and includes the biggest celebrities and entertainers of the year, like Kenan Thompson, who is returning to host the Dec. 6 telecast.

"I'm beyond excited to host the People's Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites," Thompson said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to be nominated—shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!"

Among the many nominees this year are film icons Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis, television stars Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo and Quinta Brunson, chart-topping hitmakers Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS and Bad Bunny and social media sensations like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio.

Also up for awards are your favorite podcasters, comedians and sports stars who are changing the world, including Serena Williams, Chloe Kim and Megan Rapinoe.