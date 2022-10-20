Rose Byrne Details "Really Special" Experience Working With Partner Bobby Cannavale Again

Watch : Rose Byrne Gushes Over Partner Bobby & Their Young Son

Rose Byrne has found her favorite scene partner in Bobby Cannavale.

The two—who are a couple IRL—co-star in Tony Goldwyn's upcoming comedy film Inappropriate Behavior, their first joint project in two years, which also stars Robert De Niro. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Byrne recalled sharing the screen with her partner and the Oscar winner.

"It's been really fun. We have been shooting in Jersey," she said. "I haven't worked with Bobby for a while. We've done a lot of projects together. But this has been a really special one."

Byrne added that "working with Bob De Niro was extraordinary."

In Inappropriate Behavior, Cannavale plays a man who blows up his marriage and successful career as a late-night comedy writer to become a less-successful standup comedian, per Variety. De Niro portrays his father. Cannavale's character, at odds with his ex-wife about parenting their 9-year-old neurodiverse son, kidnaps the boy and takes him on a cross-country trek.

In past years, Byrne and Cannavale have worked together on films such as Adult Beginners, Spy, Annie and the upcoming film Seriously Red.