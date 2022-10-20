E! News Returns Nov. 14: Meet the New Co-Hosts of the Nightly Broadcast

Watch : Justin Sylvester - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

E! News is back!

On Oct. 20, the E! network announced the return of its iconic nightly entertainment news show, along with newly minted celebrity co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester.

E! News, which premieres Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m., will be executive produced by veteran television producers John Redmann and John Pascarella. The Monday-through-Thursday broadcasts will have an emphasis on celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting and serve as a platform for personalities to connect with their fans.

"E! News has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy," said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. "John Redmann and John Pascarella are strategic, respected executive producers with stellar reputations and Justin and Adrienne are charismatic, seasoned hosts with a genuine interest in pop culture. This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise."