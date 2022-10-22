TikToker Abbie Herbert Shares the Most Stressful Parts of Being Pregnant After Her Miscarriage

Watch : Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Conversation Around Miscarriages

There are still moments where Abbie Herbert fears the worst.

"We were just at the Penguins hockey game," the Pennsylvania-based TikToker detailed in an exclusive chat with E! News, "and I jumped up when they scored and I felt a sharp pain in my side." Nearly 20 weeks into her third pregnancy, continued the 26-year-old, "I immediately was like, 'Oh no. Did I just do something wrong?' And I went to the bathroom and I checked to make sure there was no blood in my underwear and to make sure that everything was okay."

This is what to expect when expecting after a pregnancy loss.

"There's always that little thing in the back of my head like, 'Oh no, did something just happen?'" admitted Abbie, due to deliver her son with husband Josh Herbert in March. "Just that worry that's still kind of in the back of my mind."