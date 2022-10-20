Megan Fox Fires Back at Mom-Shamers Asking "Where Your Kids At?"

Megan Fox is one protective mama.
The Transformers actress—who shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—clapped back at a fan who questioned the whereabouts of her children under her Oct. 19 Instagram post, which featured a carousel of selfies.
"wait wait wait. I…have kids?!?" she sarcastically replied, according to a screenshot shared by a fan account. "Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."
Megan's snarky remark comes more than eight months after she and Brian, 49, finalized their divorce in February, nearly two years after the Jennifer's Body actress, 36, filed for separation. As part of their divorce settlement, the former couple has agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.
While Megan has been an open book in many aspects of her life, including her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, she has opted to keep her family life with her children private.
However, earlier this year, she opened up about the struggles she faces in her career path as a mom.
"It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is," Megan told Glamour UK in April. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."
Megan admitted that she sometimes breaks down in tears when she's away from her kids.
"I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she added. "They are my DNA."