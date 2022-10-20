UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Just 6 Weeks in Office

It's the end of a very short-lived era: Liz Truss is resigning.
After just 44 days, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to step down. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in a speech on Oct. 20. "I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."
Following Truss' announcement, the Conservative Party will now vote to decide who will take over as the next prime minister. Until then, Truss—who succeeded former Prime Minister Boris Johnson—noted, "I will remain as prime minister."
Truss' resignation—which comes on the heels of her controversial six weeks in office over her economic endeavors—officially makes her the shortest-serving British prime minister to date.
It was just over a month ago, on Sept. 6, that Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, two days before the monarch's death.
In fact, Truss appears in one of the last public photos of the Queen from their meeting at Scotland's Balmoral Castle, where the royal matriarch passed away on Sept. 8.
Following the queen's death, Truss was among those to honor her legacy. "We're all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral," Truss said in part. "The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."