Friends' Matthew Perry Shares He Was in a Coma for 2 Weeks Amid Addiction Battle

Perry, who spent five months in the hospital during this time, ended up needing the colostomy bag for nine. As the Fools Rush In actor noted, his harrowing experience changed everything.

"My therapist said, 'The next time you think about taking OxyContin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'" he shared. "And a little window opened, and I crawled through it, and I no longer want OxyContin."

Amid his sobriety journey, the actor shared that he is grateful to for his life today. "Everything starts with sobriety," he said. "Because if you don't have sobriety, you're going to lose everything that you put in front of it, so my sobriety is right up there."

He added, "I'm an extremely grateful guy. I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything."