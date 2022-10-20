50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holidays will be here before you know it, and it's important to plan what you're going to get mom. For many, it's hard to find the perfect gift especially when mother knows best!
But you don't have to panic, because we've scoured the internet to find gifts that your mom will use and appreciate! You might even get some tears after giving her sentimental presents like a personalized ring with your family member's birthstones.
From comfortable UGG boots that are currently on sale to wine memberships, these gifts will help you secure the favorite child title. Scroll below to check them out!
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
For the mama that counts on nap time to refuel, this weighted sleep mask will make her alone time even more relaxing. It has a 100% blackout design that works for back, side or upright sleepers.
Mother's Birthstone Ring by MielaJewelry
Cue the waterworks! Customize this gorgeous ring with you and your siblings' birthstones.
Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide
Give your mom a spring-ready slipper that will keep her feet toasty while she's chilling outside with her morning coffee!
Long Distance Charm Necklace
Personalized gifts are ones mom can treasure forever. If you and your mom live in different states, this handmade long distance necklace is a great way to show her how much you love and miss her.
The Mini Essentials
Upgrade any meal with this mini sampler kit of Brightland's bestsellers, including the Awake and Alive extra virgin olive oils, and Rapture balsamic and Parasol champagne vinegars.
Peppermint Halo® Roll-On
Ask us how many times we've gotten this for ourselves and our mom. To be honest, we've bought this magical peppermint oil roll-on too many times to count. If she has neck, shoulder or back pain, a few swipes generates an instant cooling effect to relieve pain
ILIA Mini The Smalls Wonder Set
For the mamas who like their makeup routines simple and clean, this set from ILIA is a must. It includes the brand's clean lip care products like the award-winning daily lip balm, overnight lip mask and tinted lip balm..
Vivrelle Membership
Do you have a bougie mom, but don't have the funds to treat her to a big ticket item? Get her a Vivrelle membership. Starting at $39 per month, mom can rock a new designer bag or jewelry piece and swap it out when she gets tired of it. Vivrelle offers cult-favorite styles from brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior and more.
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer
This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry and style your hair at the same time.
Empress Collection
This complete gua sha facial system will allow mom to tone her face and drain her lymphatic system so she can look as young as she thinks she is! This is definitely a gift you'll want to steal later.
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the mom on-the-go!
Skims Sleep Knit Robe
Give the gift of comfort and luxury with this Kardashian-approved robe from Skims. And if you really want to win the favorite child award, add on some more Skims loungewear that mom will never want to take off.
The Mirror
The Mirror is the latest and greatest fitness must-have! Stream unlimited live and on-demand fitness classes from the comfort of your home.
Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal - Original 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp
This incredible Himalayan salt lamp diffuser will help mama calm down after a long day of being a super mom. Add on some essential oils to complete the gift!
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device
This magical toning device does it all! The microcurrent treatment contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines, so mom will look and feel years younger. We got one for our mom last holiday season and she continues to rave about the "best gift I've ever received." This is coming from a woman who is impossible to shop for!
MasterClass Subscription
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket
Bearaby's weighted blankets will change your life! You can pick from three different weight options and five soothing colorways depending on your preferences. Weighted blankets not only promote deeper sleep cycles, but they also help reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin production to help you sleep through the night!
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Help your mom break a sweat in style with this ultra-comfy long sleeve top.
Winc 2-Month Wine Subscription
Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Give the gift that keeps on giving every month with a wine subscription from Winc!
Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle 6.5oz
This candle is the definition of luxury! The fragrant blend of roses and blackcurrant leaves will fill your room with the dreamiest aroma.
The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own
If your mom loves Kathy Hilton as much as our mom does, she will freak out when she opens this personalized tote that took center stage during an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. In addition to offering tons of fun colorways, this jumbo tote has room for all of mom's belongings.
Parfums de Marly Delina Shower Gel
We know what you're thinking; $70 for a shower gel? But, you don't understand. Parfums de Marly's "Delina" scent will make your mom feel like the queen she is all day long.
ClassPass Membership
Does your mom live for her spin classes? Maybe she's a yogi or addicted to pilates. Perhaps she loves a good kickboxing class to get out her frustration caused by you and your siblings. Whichever way she likes to break a sweat, she will greatly appreciate a ClassPass membership where she can enjoy dozens of in-person and virtual fitness and wellness classes and treatments.
Reflections Engraved Mirrored Jewelry Box
In addition to treating mom to something sparkly, get her this gorgeous jewelry box that you can personalize with her name or initials.
TaskRabbit Gift Card
Think of a TaskRabbit gift card as a gift for you and mom. She can get help with those paintings that need hanging, her broken TV or maybe moving houses, while you can relax and not have to deal with your mom bossing you around.
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne
You also can't go wrong with Jo Malone's iconic English Pear & Freesia Cologne. It offers a fresh, fruity yet sensual blend of King William pear, patchouli, white freesias and amber that will have mom feeling confident wherever her day takes her. Plus, it layers so well with other Jo Malone scents.
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Mom deserves to look and feel luxurious 24/7! This cold weather essential will let her do just that without breaking the bank.
Small Hoop Earring Set
If your mom needs some new bling, get her this small hoop earring set from IceLink. The set of three gold hoop earrings in different sizes retails for $100.
GOOPGENES Lip Balm Trio
Keep her lips smooth, plump and hydrated all winter long thanks to goop's beloved lip balms that come in the most perfect everyday shades.
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Don't we all want our morning cup of coffee or tea to stay warm longer? Well this mug and warmer set is the answer to our prayers. Available in ten versatile shades, this gift will keep your beverage warm while charging your phone.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Thanks to transformative ingredients like encapsulated retinol and squalane, this concentrated serum balm aims to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes to promote a more youthful appearance. It's by far the most effective undereye product we've ever used!
Glowy Skin Confidence Set
Featuring three transformative products from the brand's Renew line, this set nourishes skin to promote a more radiant complexion! We have a feeling mom will be reordering the Renew Nourishing Cleanser, Renew Pure Radiance Oil and the Renew Chebula Active Serum once she's finished with this set.
Venus Et Fleur Classic Le Mini™ Round Eternity Rose
For the mom who stops and smells the roses, this Venus et Fleur Eternity Rose is perfect. The roses come in so many different shades and an elegant box, and lost for a year or longer.
Goldbelly 3 Month Subscription
For the foodie mamas, you can't go wrong with a Goldbelly subscription! Every month, she'll be greeted with a curated box on her doorstep full of legendary dishes from restaurants across the nation.
Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater
For the moms who like to keep cozy, check out this Free People turtleneck sweater that comes in different colors and is currently on sale for $77.
ZIIP GX Series
If you really want to be mom's favorite, look no further than ZIIP! This celeb-loved device combines nano and microcurrent technology to lift, sculpt, brighten and define skin. Recently, ZIIP launched new performance-driven, on-demand expert facials on their app, so no more waiting for appointments or spending a ton of money on treatments when you can do it all from the comfort of your own home!
Personalized Cutting Board by BoutiqueHeritage
What mom doesn't love receiving a personalized item? Not to mention, she'll use this custom cutting board every day and her charcuterie game will be unmatched.
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
This is a gift you'll want to keep for yourself! Osea's cult-favorite body oil features a mixture of seed oils that will leave your skin feeling supple and radiant.
Custom Family Portrait by LovekokiGifts
Make sure to pair this gift with some tissues because mama will be crying when she opens this custom family portrait.
T.J. Maxx Gift Card
The only thing our mom loves more than her children is T.J.Maxx! If your mom is the same, a T.J.Maxx gift card will be a welcome gift.
Perfect Pot
Let's face it, our moms are multi-tasking superwomen! Make their life and mealtime easier by gifting them this multifunctional pot that replaces eight pieces of traditional cookware. The Perfect Pot will allow them to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour, serve and store with ease!
Everywhere Belt Bag
Moms always have their hands full, so gift her this chic bag that will allow keep her must-haves organized while she's on the go or tending to everyone's needs.
Lovebox for Parents
If you live far away from mom, you can stay connected in an interactive way thanks to Lovebox! Send pictures, colored messages, stickers, and fun drawings with this messaging device.
Maison Balzac Bedside Carafe
Upgrade mom's bedside table while improving her hydration game with this beautiful, mouth-blown carafe!
Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Help mom wind down and take her bath time up a notch with these handmade bath salts! Each blend is made with detoxifying Dead Sea salt and enhanced with essential oils and botanicals.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Give mom's lashes a boost thanks to this top-rated lash enhancing serum! It's packed with vitamins, peptide and amino acids to help lashes grow longer, thicker and more natural-looking in 4-6 weeks.
Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat
If your mom always complains about having cold or sore feet, treat her to this heated foot massager! With 18 rotating massager nodes and adjustable height, your mom will feel like she's at the spa even when she's working at her desk.
Williams Sonoma Gift Card
For the mom who loves to cook and experiment in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with a Williams Sonoma gift card! Now she can finally get that appliance or cookware set she's been eyeing.
Hive Pharmacy
For the wellness-obsessed mamas, Beekeeper's Naturals Hive Pharmacy is a must! This kit includes the brand's best-selling B.Immune Throat Spray, B.Powered Superfood Honey and B.Smart Brain Fuel. Your mom will love and appreciate the energy boost, immune support and reduced brain fog the kit will give her.
Mutha Body Butter
Packed with shea, cocoa, and mango butters, vitamins, fatty acids and pure seed extracts, this ultra-nourishing body butter works to hydrate and minimize stretch marks. Trust us, your mom will love it!
