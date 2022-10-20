See Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a Lady and the Tramp Spaghetti Moment

Justin Timberlake didn't need a suit and tie to commemorate this momentous occasion.
The "Mirrors" singer celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with actress Jessica Biel on Oct. 19 by sharing sweet images and videos from their various outings. Among footage of their foodie adventures was a clip of the couple, who wed in October 2012, reenacting a moment straight out of a Disney fairytale.
As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Justin, 41, and Jessica, 40, gave the characters from Lady and the Tramp a run for their money as they eat from the same spaghetti noodle. Just like in the beloved film, the parents of sons Silas, 7 and Phineas, 2, end up sharing a kiss.
"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" Justin captioned his Oct. 19 post, "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
In his post, the 'N Sync alum also shared throwback photos of the couple at home eating dessert, bringing sexy back at a Dior event and posing together with grapes at a vineyard.
The comments section was quickly flooded with well-wishes from stars, including R&B artist Miguel, who wrote, "Big love to you guys ! Happy anniversary!" Meanwhile, Jessica's 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell added, "Love you guys! Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples!"
Jessica reposted Justin's post on her Instagram Story, adding, "10 years" with a heart emoji.
Reflecting on her marriage with Justin, the Candy star spoke earlier in the year about how fast time has gone by since she tied the knot a decade ago.
"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" Jessica told Access in April. "I just feel really proud of it."
She added, "We've had our ups and down like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."