OnlyFans Model Adriana Chechik Shares "Hard" Look at Recovery After Breaking Back in Foam Pit

OnlyFans model and Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik is on the mend after a painful accident.
The 30-year-old was recently hospitalized for an injury she sustained while jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. The Oct. 8 incident, which was livestreamed by Lenovo, happened just as she had finished participating in a jousting competition held at computer manufacturer's convention booth.
As seen in video circulating online, Chechik celebrated her win by leaping off a small platform and doing the splits mid-air. However, she appeared to hit her tailbone upon landing in the pit—which looked to be shallow pool filled with foam blocks. Visibly in pain, the adult performer then announced to the crowd: "I can't get out."
A person off-camera can be heard calling for a medic as organizers rushed to her aid.
"Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today," Chechik tweeted on Oct. 9, a day after the fall. "When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now."
She added in another tweet on Oct. 11, shortly after undergoing an operation for the injury, "More fusions than expected, bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I'll be able to pee again in the near future."
According to Chechik, she's had two back surgeries since the incident. She shared some of her other ailments in addition to the broken bones, including bruising on her hand from the landing, "instant migraine when sitting up or walking" and a "leak" in her ear and eye.
"Today was so hard, I WALKED. I passed out after I brushed my teeth and had to be carried back but baby got her dancing shoes," she captioned a video of herself in a back brace as hospital workers helped to get her out of bed. "It was so exhausting I have slept all day since."
On Oct. 19, Chechik shared that she has been released from the hospital. Writing that she's "pushing through" in her recovery, Chechik added, "I think the biggest struggle will be not working and taking it easy. Now that I am home I see all the things I need to do and work I want to catch up on."
E! News has reached out to Twitch but hasn't heard back. A Lenovo spokesperson tells E! News in a statement on Oct. 19: "We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. Safety remains our top priority and we are working with event organizers to look into the incidents."