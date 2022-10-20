OnlyFans Model Adriana Chechik Shares "Hard" Look at Recovery After Breaking Back in Foam Pit

Watch : Cardi B & More Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts

OnlyFans model and Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik is on the mend after a painful accident.

The 30-year-old was recently hospitalized for an injury she sustained while jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. The Oct. 8 incident, which was livestreamed by Lenovo, happened just as she had finished participating in a jousting competition held at computer manufacturer's convention booth.

As seen in video circulating online, Chechik celebrated her win by leaping off a small platform and doing the splits mid-air. However, she appeared to hit her tailbone upon landing in the pit—which looked to be shallow pool filled with foam blocks. Visibly in pain, the adult performer then announced to the crowd: "I can't get out."

A person off-camera can be heard calling for a medic as organizers rushed to her aid.

"Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today," Chechik tweeted on Oct. 9, a day after the fall. "When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now."