Sydney Sweeney's Leather Look With Bra Cut Outs Is Her Most Daring Outfit Yet

Don't mess with Syndey Sweeney on the red carpet.

The Euphoria star looked like she was ready to kick some butt as she stepped out for the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at the famed Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

Serving up a dark superhero-type look, Sydney posed while wearing an all black leather outfit from Rokh's most recent spring/summer 2023 collection. The bold, ab-flashing ensemble featured a cropped, long-sleeve button-up jacket, sexy sculptural bra cups, a punky skirt and wide-leg pants, similar to the costumes TLC donned in their 1999 video, "No Scrubs."

For glam, Sydney rocked the edgy "wet hair" trend and left her make-up soft and natural.

The tough, Batgirl vibe was a far cry from the sweet bubblegum style the actress is known for as Cassie Howard on the HBO Drama. And from the looks of it, Sydney is fully embracing a darker, vampier IRL.