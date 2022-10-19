Tom Felton’s Confession About Daniel Radcliffe and Cameron Diaz Belongs in the Chamber of Secrets

This behind-the-scenes secret is worth several Galleons.
Tom Felton, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, pulled back the curtain on how the early films' flying scenes came to be. And, yes, there's just something about Cameron Diaz involved.
Turns out Daniel Radcliffe—a.k.a. Harry Potter himself—used a photo of Cameron during shooting of those broomstick scenes to guide his eyes since the mythical creatures and objects were edited in later.
"We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts," Tom wrote in his new book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. "Daniel had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz."
As for Tom, he was more into freshwater fish than Charlie's Angels. "I chose a picture of an even more beautiful carp," he recalled. "I mean, there was no competition."
As for making it seem like the cast was mid-flight, well, the crew had some help. Tom noted, "They blew fans in your face to make it look as if you had the wind in your hair."
That wasn't the only tea—er, butter beer—to come out of his book.
In the foreword, co-star Emma Watson addressed those romance rumors surrounding her and Tom.
"I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship," the actress wrote. "For more than 20 years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!'"
"But what we have is far deeper than that," she shared. "It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will."