Halloween 2022: Your Ultimate Guide of Pop Culture Costumes Ideas

This isn't a trick, it's a treat...

With Halloween hauntingly close, E! News has put together a fangtastic costume guide inspired by 2022's biggest pop culture moments. Because between trick-or-treating with your loved ones, attending scary-good parties and celebrating the spooky season at work, there's no better time to go all out with your festive looks.

And while planning a costume for the holiday can be a nail-biting task, it doesn't have to be.

This year alone, there have been incredible pop culture moments that you can easily recreate with pieces already inside your closet. Want to channel your inner Janine from the Emmy-winning show Abbott Elementary? All you really need is a long-sleeve shirt, maxi skirt and lanyard.

If you want to rock a bold look, let Julia Fox be your muse. While the model has had many style moments in 2022, nothing screams Julia quite like wearing thick winged liner and a head-toe denim outfit.