Halloween 2022: Your Ultimate Guide of Pop Culture Costumes Ideas

Don't panic if you still haven't pieced together your 2022 Halloween costume. E! News rounded up pop culture ideas, with many that you can recreate with clothes you already own.

This isn't a trick, it's a treat...

With Halloween hauntingly close, E! News has put together a fangtastic costume guide inspired by 2022's biggest pop culture moments. Because between trick-or-treating with your loved ones, attending scary-good parties and celebrating the spooky season at work, there's no better time to go all out with your festive looks.

And while planning a costume for the holiday can be a nail-biting task, it doesn't have to be.

This year alone, there have been incredible pop culture moments that you can easily recreate with pieces already inside your closet. Want to channel your inner Janine from the Emmy-winning show Abbott Elementary? All you really need is a long-sleeve shirt, maxi skirt and lanyard. 

If you want to rock a bold look, let Julia Fox be your muse. While the model has had many style moments in 2022, nothing screams Julia quite like wearing thick winged liner and a head-toe denim outfit.

Plus, you can totally remix classic Halloween costumes by recreating Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe look from this year's Met Gala or Austin Butler's version of The King of Rock from the Elvis biopic.

With that, keep on scrolling for more inspiration on 2022 pop culture costume ideas.

E! Illustration

Netflix
Eddie Munson, Stranger Things

Grab a "Hellfire Club" T-shirt, denim jacket and curly wig, and you've just transformed into metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) from Stranger Things.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Mabel Mora, Only Murders in the Building

There's no denying Only Murders in the Building's Mabel (Selena Gomez) has a closet full of killer looks, but nothing captures her season two style quite like this bloody-good outfit. 

Ollie Upton/HBO
Rhaenyra & Daemon, House of the Dragon

Of course, the drama-filled show features an array of interesting characters. However, there's no denying that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) have been total scene-stealers since the very beginning.

Walt Disney Studios
Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Dressing up as a comic-book character is nothing new, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has inspired a whole wave of fun looks to try out this Halloween.

A24
Evelyn Quan Wang, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) sports a multitude of unforgettable outfits in the film but her main look is eye-catching. Grab a zip-up vest, floral print shirt and a bubble eye, we guarantee you'll make heads turn.

Paramount Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick

While the original 1986 Top Gun film has been a Halloween mainstay, the 2022 action movie has given fans a refreshing new set of styles to copy.

HBO
Maddy Perez & Cassie Howard, Euphoria

The HBO teen drama has blessed fans with electrifying makeup looks to recreate, but take it up a notch this Halloween by channeling your inner Maddy (Alexa Demie) or Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) from season two.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Anthony Bridgerton & Kate Sharma, Bridgerton

Dear reader, there's no shortage of spectacular season two Bridgerton looks to recreate this year.

Showtime
Teen Jackie & Teen Shauna, Yellowjackets

There are so many ensembles to pull from Yellowjackets, let the show's world be your oyster.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Elvis Presley, Elvis

Austin Butler showcased Elvis Presley's incredible style through the decades in the 2022 biopic, Elvis. Forget the bedazzled white jumpsuit and, instead, throw on one of his flamboyant suits.

Netflix
Anna Delvey, Inventing Anna

You'll serve major VIP vibes when you step into the fabulous (and artificial) life of fake heiress Anna Delvey

ABC/Matt Sayles
Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson's Janine character from Abbott Elementary is a total fan-favorite and her fashion couldn't be easier to duplicate for Halloween. You probably own many of the pieces already.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, Marilyn Monroe Met Gala

Despite Kim Kardashian's controversial decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress from the '60s, there's no denying its cultural impact. Remix classic Marilyn costumes by channeling Kim's version from the Met Gala.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya, Oscars

Imitate Zendaya's swoon-worthy style at the Oscars, while also paying homage to Sharon Stone's 1996 look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Julia Fox

Let Julia Fox be your muse by wearing one of her most famous outfits.

Renaissance
Beyoncé, Renaissance

Beyoncé continues to be a fashion slayer. After she teased the upcoming visuals for her Renaissance album, there's no better outfit to recreate. All you'll need is a bodysuit, fringe jacket and cowboy hat. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Rock out this Halloween with a grunge-meets-glam costume as you channel 2022's hottest couple: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

Channel the late British monarch, who passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96, with a costume that is not only fit for a queen but honors her legacy.

Beth Dubber/Hulu
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Elizabeth Holmes is known for her bold red lipstick and black turtlenecks but Hulu's The Dropout showcased her other businesswoman attire. 

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The pair said "I do" in Italy back in May, with Kourtney opting for an untraditional wedding dress that would steal the spotlight this spooky season. Grab your Travis, a white corset dress and a matching veil—and get ready to have fun.

Hulu
Pamela Anderson, Pam & Tommy

From Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson's iconic '90s fashion has been a Halloween favorite. And after Hulu released Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, many of their at-home looks would make for great costumes.

CPR/D. Sanchez / BACKGRID
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling, Barbie & Ken

The Barbie co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after the first set photos hit the internet. While dressing up as Barbie and/or Ken is a Halloween staple, give it a 2022 refresh by channeling Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's roller-blading looks.

