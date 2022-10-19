Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Laptop With 200-Page Book and New Music Was Stolen From Her Car

Down on the west coast, Lana Del Rey's car was broken into.
"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute," the "Young and Beautiful" singer shared in an Instagram Live video Oct. 19. "And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it."
Lana went on to explain that inside the backpack was her computer along with multiple hard drives and camcorders.
"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn't have backed up on the cloud," she continued. "And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."
However, the Grammy nominee isn't letting this stop her from releasing her ninth studio album, despite "so many safety factors."
"I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels," Lana said. "I really want to persist and make the best art I can."
She's also planning to release the song "Snow on the Beach" on Taylor Swift's upcoming album Midnights, out Oct. 21.
Unfortunately, it seems the "Dark Paradise" artist is going to have to start her manuscript over. Lana's first book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, was a poetry collection published by Simon and Schuster in July 2020 and details on her upcoming book aren't yet known.
Lana also said that the fate of the two years' worth of footage of her and her family—which she had planned to release to the public—is now unknown.
"I think it's important to say it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process," she added. "I don't even think a plea for respect for some privacy would do anything but I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what's going to be put out there."
Going forward, she said she won't leave anything in her car again, "even if it's just a moment."