Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Laptop With 200-Page Book and New Music Was Stolen From Her Car

Down on the west coast, Lana Del Rey's car was broken into.

"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute," the "Young and Beautiful" singer shared in an Instagram Live video Oct. 19. "And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it."

Lana went on to explain that inside the backpack was her computer along with multiple hard drives and camcorders.

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn't have backed up on the cloud," she continued. "And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."

However, the Grammy nominee isn't letting this stop her from releasing her ninth studio album, despite "so many safety factors."