Nicki Minaj Details Her "Fear and Anxiety" After Becoming a Mom

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking

Nicki Minaj's baby boy got her heartbeat runnin' away.

Though the "Super Bass" rapper is known for her boldness, as seen in her Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II commercial, she's admittedly found herself with what she described as "more anxiety" since becoming a mom. Having welcomed her son, who she shares with Kenneth Petty, at the height of 2020 lockdowns, Nicki shared that it "feels like my heart is being ripped out" whenever she now has to be away for work.

"I'm very attached to my son," she explained to E! News' Justin Sylvester in an exclusive interview. "I remember being in the U.K. and just bawling. And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult."

And because Nicki wants to be the one to do everything, she said that the 2-year-old—who has been affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear—has "never had a nanny." Understandably, this has led to what the hitmaker described as "fear and anxiety" in the balance between parenting duties and her booming career.