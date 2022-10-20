The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Wants to Make Jewelry Out of Kris Jenner's Bones

Watch : Kim Kardashian DOESN'T Know What Tortellini Is

Kim Kardashian is known for making bold fashion choices, but this one was bone-chilling.

During the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, matriarch Kris Jenner underwent hip surgery after suffering from ongoing pain. And while the surgery was very successful, Kris revealed that daughter Kim made an odd request to her surgeon.

"Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones," Kris said to daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, "so she could make jewelry out of it."

Though Khloe was more curious about Kim's design plans, Kylie dubbed the request as "weird."

Agreeing with her youngest daughter, Kris commented, "It's creepy."

Yet, Khloe reminded her mother that she too has made curious suggestions about what to do with her body. She asked Kris, "Remember when you wanted your ashes to be made into necklaces for us?"

While Khloe felt that the suggestion was odd, Kris doubled down, noting, "That's a great idea."

Despite the unexpected ask, Kim was a great support system for her mom during the surgery. Not only did she comfort Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, but she also stayed optimistic throughout the whole procedure.