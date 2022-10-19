RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals if She and Luis Ruelas Got a Prenup

Did Teresa Giudice get a prenup with husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas before their wedding? The RHONJ star made a surprising admission on the Oct. 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

By Paige Strout Oct 19, 2022 10:18 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoCouplesTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesAndy CohenWatch What Happens LiveEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

We now know the answer to one of the biggest questions surrounding Teresa Giudice's wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas: did they get a prenup?

"No," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed during a fan Q&A on the Oct. 18 After Party episode of Watch What Happens Live filmed at BravoCon 2022.

Teresa's reasoning behind the decision? "True love," she said, only to be greeted by mixed reactions from fans in the crowd, one of which was dressed in a spot-on recreation of her Aug. 6 wedding ensemble.

The decision is not one host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen agrees with, as he told Teresa, "Alright. Personal decision."

Leading up to the Bravo star's wedding day, Andy made his thoughts known on whether the couple should secure their personal property, especially after Teresa revealed she and Luis were not planning on doing so on the Feb. 1 episode of WWHL.

photos
Inside Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding

Guest bartender Gia Giudice defended her mom and Luis' choice, telling Andy, "I think she's so high up that she's not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take anything from her."

"I know," the host responded, "but you put it in writing. You just put it in writing."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor in Paradise's Casey Says He Hasn't Walked in 4 Months

2

Emma Watson Addresses Decades-Long Romance Speculation with Tom Felton

3

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Divorcing Husband After 23 Years of Marriage

Andy wrapped up the conversation by telling Teresa, "We'll talk." But it seems any discussion of the topic didn't change her mind in the months since her February appearance on the late-night talk show.

Watch the full Q&A above and scroll below for more BravoCon 2022 highlights.

Catch up on past episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey streaming now Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen & Lucy

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Andy posted on Instagram.

Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
Eva Marcille & Dr. Nikki Bell

The duo are seen at Eva Marcille's Bravocon Post Dinner Party presented by Theelipdoctor at Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square.

 

Bravo
Southern Charm Cast
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Amanda Batula & Carl Radke
Scott Gries/Bravo
Lala Kent
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Arianna Madix, Mya Allen, Madison LeCroy, Lala Kent, Daisy Kelliher, Leva Bonaparte & Jerry O'Connell
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Robyn Dixon
Todd Williamson/Bravo
John Arthur Hill, Rachel Lindsay, Amy Phillips, Luann de Lesseps, Jackie Hoffman, Michael Rapaport, Susan Lucci, Arden Myrin & Brad Goreski
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Ashley Darby
Scott Gries/Bravo
Tom Sandoval
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Rachel Lindsay & Amy Phillips
Scott Gries/Bravo
Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney & Lanae Brody
Scott Gries/Bravo
James Kennedy
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Kyle Richards
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Joe Benigno, Andrea Denver, Evan Goldschneider & Joe Gorga
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Madison LeCroy & Jerry O'Connell
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Raquel Leviss, Aesha Scott & Ciara Miller
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Gizelle Bryant
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Carl Radke, Mercedes "MJ" Javid & Anila Sajja
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Brandi Glanville
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Karen Huger
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Lesa Milan & Chanel Ayan
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Whitney Rose
Bravo
Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Anila Sajja & Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Dr. Nicole Martin
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Katie Maloney
Bravo
Kathryn Dennis, Taylor Ann Green, Marcie Hobbs, Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy, Naomi Olindo, Olivia Flowers & Austen Kroll
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Marysol Patton
photos
View More Photos From BravoCon 2022: See Every Star
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor in Paradise's Casey Says He Hasn't Walked in 4 Months

2

Emma Watson Addresses Decades-Long Romance Speculation with Tom Felton

3

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Divorcing Husband After 23 Years of Marriage

4

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

5

New Sex Lives of College Girls Trailer Is Steamier Than Ever