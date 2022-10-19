Mississippi State University Football Player Samuel Westmoreland Dead at 19

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Gone too soon.

On Oct. 19, Mississippi State University announced that Samuel Westmoreland, an offensive lineman for the school's football team, has died at the age of 19.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland," MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said in a press release. "Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam."

The university is now working with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner's Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs and the MSU Athletics Department to investigate the incident. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

E! News has reached out to the police and the coroner but has yet to receive any comment.

Westmoreland was originally from Tupelo, Miss. and was a freshman majoring in industrial technology. The university's head football coach Mike Leach described the late athlete as "a tremendous young man with a limitless future."