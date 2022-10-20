Kendall Jenner Addresses the Rumor She's a "Mean Girl"

Watch : Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels "Like a Grandma" - EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner has an issue with crowds, not people.

During the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 818 Tequila founder hit back at the misconception she's a "mean girl," revealing that she's just anxious in big crowds. The supermodel, who faced this fear during the episode's work trip to Las Vegas, called the narrative about herself and her family "out of hand."

"Anything I do gets hate," she said in a confessional. "I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say."

Though Kendall has been in the public eye for some time, she admitted that it still hurts when her character is attacked.

"I think the one that hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl," she shared. "'Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. And if only people knew me."