The Crown Season 5 Trailer Teases Princess Diana’s Infamous 1995 BBC Interview

The Crown is putting one of Princess Diana's most infamous moments front and center.
The trailer for season five of the Netflix drama, released Oct. 20, gives a peek at Diana's 1995 interview on the BBC documentary series Panorama, in which she discussed the dissolution of her marriage with then-Prince Charles.
In her iconic black blazer and white t-shirt, Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, tells journalist Martin Bashir, played by Prasanna Puwanarajah, "I won't go quietly. I'll battle 'til the end."
The interview, which was watched by an estimated 200 million people, has been mired in controversy in recent years. In 2021, a BBC investigation, launched by Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, found that Martin commissioned fake bank statements wrongfully showing that two senior aides were being paid by the U.K.'s Security Services for information on Diana, all in an effort to get Earl to introduce his sister to the journalist.
In response to the findings, Prince William and Prince Harry issued a joint statement denouncing the Panorama interview in May 2021, saying, "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."
Elsewhere in the trailer, Charles (Dominic West) and his mother Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) argue about the state of the family, as Charles contends, "For years I've called for a more modern monarchy that reflects the world outside."
However, as Charles is seen waving to girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) from a Buckingham Palace window, the Queen says, "I don't think it's my behavior that's threatening its survival."
The trailer also offers glimpses of Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, who take over the roles from Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter, respectively.
As tensions within the monarchy rise, Philip tells Diana, "Remember the one condition, the one rule. You remain loyal to this family."
To which Diana responds, "You mean silent."
We know it won't stay that way for long.
Season five of The Crown drops Nov. 9 on Netflix.