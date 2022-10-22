The Handmaid's Tale's O-T Fagbenle Teases The Show’s Possible Inclusion of The Testaments

Watch : Alexis Bledel Announces Exit From "The Handmaid's Tale"

There have certainly been a number of twists and turn over five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, but O-T Fagbenle has a theory about where season six is headed.

The actor, who plays husband Luke Bankole to titular ex-handmaid June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) in the long-running Hulu series, has stepped up to an even larger role as the show has shifted partially to Canada with June reuniting with Luke. But with only one season left to wrap all the drama up, Fagbenle points to a key piece of Margaret Atwood's work as a direction for where the final chapter is going.

While Fagbenle made sure to clarify that he doesn't know for sure since "they don't tell underlings like me stuff like that, for good reason," he believes that the series will make sure to line the ending up with Atwood's 2019 sequel novel, The Testaments.

"I imagine to some extent, they're gonna have to start heading in that direction," he told E! News exclusively. "For consistency's sake."