Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine Engagement Rumors

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After L.A. Home Robbery

Megan Thee Stallion has some good news to share.

A day after the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine Oct. 18, she addressed rumors about their relationship after being spotted with a diamond rock on that finger.

"Lol as nice as last night was," she tweeted Oct. 19, "we are not engaged."

Rumors about the couple being engaged surfaced after Megan, 27, was photographed flashing her new diamond ring as she left a private dinner at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square with Pardi, 32. However, TMZ reports that the ring was one of several that were gifted to the rapper by her stylist.

While the three-time Grammy winner may not be walking down the aisle any time soon, she and Pardi's relationship has continued to go strong since meeting in 2020 while Megan was recording her Beyoncé-assisted remix for "Savage."