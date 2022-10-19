Here We Come With a Surprising Connection Between Grey's Anatomy and The O.C.

Watch : Grey's Anatomy New Cast Takes Medical Training Bootcamp

Grey's Anatomy and The O.C. fans may need to be resuscitated after hearing this news.

TikToker Bella Sheridan figured out that, long before there were crossover episodes between Grey's and Station 19, The O.C. was connected to TV's most famous hospital.

In a scene from season four of the teen drama, Dr. Neil Roberts (Michael Nouri) is seen telling daughter Summer (Rachel Bilson) he's leaving the palm trees and sunshine of Newport Beach for a job at what he called a "quirky" hospital named—you guessed it—Seattle Grace.

And just like the rest of us, Sheridan was shook. "I'm sorry, what?" she said in her TikTok. "Seattle Grace is in the Grey's Anatomy hospital. So Summer's dad from The O.C. is going go work in the Grey's Anatomy hospital. Since when are they in the same universe?"

And while Nouri left the Fox show in 2007, he ultimately never made it to the long-running medical series.