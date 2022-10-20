RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book

Watch : Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.

"I have to be honest—I'm the one that threw Garcelle's book in the trash," Lisa admitted, much to the cast and host Andy Cohen's surprise. "Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement the kids were off limits. And so about a year and half later she put my daughter Amelia [Hamlin] in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that's what I did."

Garcelle clarified the book passage simply recounted the time she asked Lisa if her scantily clad social media posts had any effect on Amelia's eating disorder.

Lisa fired back, "Amelia shouldn't have to be in Garcelle's book in a negative light, no matter what."