Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Confirm Romance With PDA Date Night

Watch : Billie Eilish Sparks ROMANCE Rumors With Jesse Rutherford

Things are heating up between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.

Following a recent outing in Los Angeles last week, the pair were photographed sharing a kiss while out to dinner at the restaurant Lal Mirch.

Billie and Jesse were all smiles during their date night with the "Happier Than Ever" singer wearing a large denim jacket, Nike sweat shorts and plaid Converse. The Neighbourhood musician matched the casual vibe of the night with a long-sleeve striped shirt, gray pants and white Vans.

Their PDA-packed date comes just a week after an Oct. 15 TikTok video showed, Billie, 20, and Jesse, 31, walking together hand in hand while at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.