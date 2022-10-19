Cheryl Burke Reveals Why She Likely Won’t Return to Dancing With the Stars

Live from Hollywood, it's Cheryl Burke on her last season of Dancing With the Stars.
Well, as a dance pro that is. During the Oct. 16 episode of Cheryl's Burke in the Game podcast, the host confessed that "yes, this is my last season as a dancer," following her and Sam Champion's season 31 elimination, but revealed she's open to the idea of making her mark in the ballroom in a new way.
"I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host," she explained. "Not saying I'm trying to take anybody's job, you guys. Please don't write about that. I'm just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It's a two-hour show with no commercial breaks."
However, it's a bittersweet moment for the 38-year-old, who has been a part of the show for 26 seasons.
"It is hard for me to leave," the pro dancer expressed. "I always come back, because, I guess, it's really hard to say goodbye to a show and to a family, that I've only known here in Los Angeles. I moved here when I was 21. I'm 38 now."
She added, "My body is also telling me to stop."
Cheryl—who recently divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence after three years of marriage—also shut down speculation as to why she wants to leave her dancing shoes behind—and it's not what many of her followers think.
"I know a lot of people are saying it's because I want kids. That is not the reason," she shared. "The reason is because I want to be OK with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me. Until I close a chapter, how do I expect another one to open?"
The two-time DWTS winner also noted she understands that there are many dancers out there who would love a chance to enter the ballroom, saying, "I think it would be very unfair for me to stay knowing that. I think it's now time."
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.