Bachelor in Paradise's Casey Woods Says He Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After Injury on Show

When paradise becomes a nightmare.
Four months after Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods left the show's eighth season due to a medical injury, the 37-year-old delivered a disappointing follow-up. In an Instagram Story posted Oct 17. episode, Casey described himself as "one sad guy" and revealed that he still has three broken bones and had three operations.
In a separate post, he added, "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over 4 months."
While Casey—who first appeared on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette—continues to recover from his injury, he's keeping up a good attitude.
"Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best... left with 3 broken bones… haven't walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 19. "Thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world."
On the Oct. 17 of the ABC reality show—which was filmed in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico over the summer—fans saw Casey chatting with fellow contestant Brittany Galvin about Paradise newcomer Peter Izzo, who had said negative things about her. As Brittany went to go confront Peter, Casey suddenly collapsed.
After being unconscious for a few moments, a clearly confused Casey awoke to a team of paramedics who rushed to set. "I think it's probably more circumstantial than physical," he told a paramedic. "I kind of got into a moment where I felt overwhelmed by what was going on around me."
Casey also pointed out he had hurt his ankle and the medical team determined that the Florida-native also suffered a serious injury during his fall. Casey agreed with the paramedics it was best for him to leave the beach, stating, "I'd really ideally not like to be in the midst of it all. I think that's probably exacerbating the issue," before being carried away to an ambulance.