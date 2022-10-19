Bachelor in Paradise's Casey Woods Says He Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After Injury on Show

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

When paradise becomes a nightmare.

Four months after Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods left the show's eighth season due to a medical injury, the 37-year-old delivered a disappointing follow-up. In an Instagram Story posted Oct 17. episode, Casey described himself as "one sad guy" and revealed that he still has three broken bones and had three operations.

In a separate post, he added, "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over 4 months."

While Casey—who first appeared on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette—continues to recover from his injury, he's keeping up a good attitude.

"Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best... left with 3 broken bones… haven't walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 19. "Thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world."