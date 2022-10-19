Dove Cameron's New Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Dove Cameron has hit all the right notes with her epic beauty makeover.
The "Breakfast" singer has ditched her comic-book black hair for a color that packed a lot more punch. On Oct. 17, Dove debuted her dramatic transformation on Instagram, revealing a bright yellow blunt bob and straight baby bangs.
Her new 'do—which is most likely courtesy of a wig—featured streaks of platinum blonde that blended perfectly with her vibrant lemon-colored tips. She paired the head-turning style with brown ombré lips and white frosted shadow that gave it an edgy-meets-ethereal vibe.
This isn't the first time the Disney Channel star has fearlessly opted for a major beauty change. Dove, who was known for rocking her natural blonde hair color, took the plunge by going brunette last November.
"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she told E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."
As she put it, "When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be."
Taking ownership of her appearance, she explained, allowed her to embrace every version of herself.
"I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself," the 26-year-old said. "It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."
Of course, Dove isn't the only celebrity to experiment with her hairstyle in recent months. Keep on scrolling to see what other stars have done to their strands.