RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce From Husband Sean After 23 Years of Marriage

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has officially called it quits with Sean Burke.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years on Oct. 17, a source confirmed to E! News on Oct. 19. Together for 28 years total, the two share seven kids together—Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn said in a statement to People. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."

She continued, "I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive."

The two chose to maintain an open marriage after Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in Dec. 2020. Braunwyn has since found love with girlfriend Jennifer Spinner, with whom she went Instagram official with in August.