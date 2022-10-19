The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. Reveals If He’d Stay on If Not Chosen As Trevor Noah’s Replacement

Watch : Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS

Roy Wood Jr. is keeping his options open.

The comedian, who has been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, has naturally come up in conversation about who should replace Trevor Noah, who announced his plans to step down as host of the storied late night political talk show on Sept. 29.

Wood Jr. said "you can't say no" to a job like that, in an exclusive interview with E! News at the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer on Oct. 18, but revealed that everything about the hosting gig is still up in the air, adding, "I don't know which way that's going to play out in January."

Noah's last day as host of The Daily Show is Dec. 8. After a break, the show will return on Jan. 17, presumably with a new host behind the iconic desk.

Whether or not Wood Jr. becomes the fourth host in the show's history—after Noah, Jon Stewart and Craig Kilborn—the 43-year-old comedian isn't planning on going anywhere.