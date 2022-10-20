60+ Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season will be here for you know it. If you're in the mood to shop, we found some great gifts for the men in your life. If you're tired of hearing, "I don't need anything" when you're about to shop, we're here to help you come up with some great gift ideas for your favorite guy.
From Ooni pizza ovens, sports tickets, indoor putting greens to Lululemon apparel, Truff hot sauce and unique workout equipment, we rounded up gift ideas for every kind of guy. Here are some of our favorite finds.
iDeaPLAY 2-pack Jump Starter & 10,000mAh Power Bank w/Cables & Cases
This set is the ideal road trip companion. These jumper cables are just what you need to jumpstart your car. Plus, it has a USB port, which you can use to charge your phone and other devices.
Ember Mug²
Keep your drink warm with this smart mug. You can control its exact temperature from your phone. This comes in a few colorways.
Lululemon Commission Golf Pant
These are technically golf pants, but you can wear them anywhere. They're comfortable, stretchy, durable, and classic. These come in five colors.
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
Become a mixologist with this bar kit full of drink-making essentials. This set has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer, Silver
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
ReImagineBrewing Personalized Beer Bottle Opener by ReImagineBrewing
Not only can he safely and effectively open his beer, but this wood opener can be personalized with his name, initials or an important date.
Nordstrom Half Zip Cotton & Cashmere Pullover
Help the man in your life with his style game! We love how this cotton and cashmere pullover can be dressed up or down. There are eight colors to choose from.
Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker
These sleek leather kicks will have your man looking fresh.
Downhill Skiing Socks Gift Set 3-Pack
Although socks can be a cliché holiday gift, the man in your life will love and appreciate these cozy and festive socks.
Sports Tickets
Whether he's a big football fan or would love to catch a hockey game IRL or sit courtside at a basketball game, treat him to a memorable night out that will giving him bragging rights among his fellow sports fans.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
This is a gift you'll definitely want to steal! The brewer-slash-dispenser will allow him to enjoy his daily nitro cold brew without having to leave the house. If you're lucky, he'll pour you a cup and bring it to you in bed!
Personalized Engraved Watchband by miragewatchband
Time flies when you're having fun! When he puts on his personalized watch every morning, he'll be reminded of you and the time you've spent together.
J.Crew Nordic Recycled Active Microfleece Workshirt
Every man needs a shacket for the colder months. This microfleece style has a high warmth-to-weight ratio to keep you cozy without weighing you down.
Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack
For the man who cannot remember where his keys are for the life of him on a daily basis! Clip on a Tile Pro to his key ring or inside his wallet and keep track of their whereabouts within a 400 ft. range via an app. When the items are out of range, you can look up the last known location.
This tracker has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kelty Hoodligan Convertible Blanket
This softly brushed blanket converts into a poncho, making it ideal for Netflix marathons.
CHOPFIT Chopper Pro Fitness Tool
This portable and engaging workout includes rotational power, core strength and stabilization exercises to help him break a sweat while living out his lumberjack dreams. The tool allows him customize his workload up to 32 pounds based on grip positioning, plus the accompanying app will guide him through the workout.
Magneto 44 inch Kicktail Cruiser Longboard Skateboard | Bamboo and Hard
Made with bamboo veneer on top and a maple core bottom, this longboard will allow him to skate away his worries. It has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Engraved Money Clip by TomDesign
Engrave a memorable date, his initials or message on this money clip. He'll use it every day!
Peacock Subscription
Treat him to live sports, dozens of TV shows and movies and he'll never get bored!
ProForm 12.5 lbs. Adjustable Dumbbell
If his expansive collection of workout gear is taking up the entire gym or garage, gift him this adjustable dumbbell that replace five sets of dumbbells. Plus, it comes with a 1-year iFit membership and a storage tray.
Hoka One Men's Bondi 7 Running Shoes
For the man who loves his daily runs or power walking sessions, these ultra-supportive shoes will give him the comfort and confidence to tackle any incline.
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Available in tons of fun shades and sizes, this uber-durable travel mug will keep your beverage hot for up to seven hours and cold for up to 10 hours or iced for up to 30 hours. Perfect for the dudes in your life who love to camp, work long days or who don't drink enough water.
This mug has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Breathwork: How to Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart
This insightful book will introduce you to a multitude of techniques from various practices including Zen breathing, Somatic breathing and Holotropic breathing. Finally, you can learn how to harness the power of your breath to help align your mind, body and spirit.
Barbour Blackwatch Galingale Tartan Scarf
This luxe scarf will keep him warm, merry and bright this season!
Custom Backpack - The Metropolitan
Treat your husband, son, boyfriend or yourself to one of Roam's new customizable backpacks! Handcrafted in the USA from the finest, recycled and eco-friendly materials, the exterior of each backpack can be customized to his liking with vibrant yet versatile colorways. Not to mention, the Metropolitan style fits up to a 16" laptop, plus there's a convenient pocket for a water bottle.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Cologne Sampler Set
Picking out a fragrance is a deeply personal matter, so give him the option of several bestselling fragrances. Once he's picked a winner from this set he can exchange the certificate at Sephora for a full-size scent.
Disco Basics Set
ladies, if you are frustrated at your man's lack of hygiene or that he doesn't have a multi-step routine like you, then this set by men's skincare brand Disco is a no-brainer. The Basics Set includes everything he needs like a nourishing moisturize, face cleanser stick, body wash and deodorant.
Cabernet Jambys
Treat him to stylish yet breathable boxers with pockets! Jambys offers some of comfiest loungewear that you won't want to take off when your morning alarm sounds.
Backrest Pillow
Upgrade nap and bed times will this ultra-plush backrest pillow from Casper. It promotes proper posture and provides extra lumbar support for when your regular pillows don't cut it.
The Collection Builder Comic Box
Make it feel like Christmas morning on a monthly basis by gifting him a comic book subscription. Each month he'll receive 10 classic and modern comics to build out his collection. Plus, save $5 on your first box!
Square Box Chain Bracelet
He can wear this silver chain bracelet daily thanks to its timeless and lightweight design.
Holiday Ale Brewing Kit
Allow him just one afternoon to turn your kitchen into a brewery with this Holiday Ale Brewing Kit complete with everything he needs to whip up smooth, perfectly-spiced seasonal ale.
Cameo Personalized Message
Surprise him with a personalized message from his favorite athlete, musician, actor or comedian thanks to Cameo!
Waterproof PU Leather Monogrammed Toiletry Bag by JJleatherhouse
For the man who takes his grooming routine seriously, especially on vacations, this monogrammed toiletry bag will come in handy. It has room for all of his must-haves like a razor, shaving cream, shampoo and conditioner.
Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven
Cooking outdoors with gas has never been so simple. Ooni Koda fires out jaw-dropping pizzas in 60 seconds flat. No assembly, no mess, no fuss. Just good, tasty pizza!
Neck & Shoulder Massager with Heat
With an ergonomic design and multi-directional nodes that move at three speeds, your man will be in heaven every time he puts on this heated neck and shoulder massager.
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
For the gaming pro in your life or the guy who just wants something to keep him entertained, you can't go wrong with a Nintendo Switch. It offers three gaming modes: TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode, so he can play hundreds of games solo or invite you to join in on the fun. Although this gaming must-have is hard to come by nowadays, you can order through Amazon and tell your loved one that their gift is on the way!
Personalized Cornhole Set
While the weather outside may be frightful, every man will want this when it's delightful. The personalized cornhole set contains all the hardware and precision-cut parts he'll need to assemble his own cornhole set at home. The set stacks for easy carrying and includes in-game drink holders and personalized vinyl stickers.
Custom Golf Balls by FancyFannyShop
These personalized golf balls are a hole-in-one! Add a cartoon illustration of the recipient or a meaningful inscription, so he'll never lose another ball again.
Crosley UO Exclusive Wood Voyager Record Player
Pair this incredible wood record player with a few of his favorite bands on vinyl and you'll win the heart of the music lover in your life.
Ekrin B37 Percussion Massager
If the man in your life loves to workout but has a hard time properly recovering, Ekrin's B37 Percussion Massager makes it easy. Using ultra-quiet technology, the massager delivers a deep percussive treatment to sores muscles post-workout, or you can use it to activate muscles pre-workout. It offers five speeds and four attachments to cater the treatment to your liking. Plus, it comes with a travel case, so you can carry it in your gym bag or suitcase with ease.
BruMate Hopsulator Bott'l
BruMate's Hopsulator Bott'l is made with triple-insulated stainless-steel to keep his beer 20x colder than standard coolers and will prevent condensation. And you can get it in so many fun colors and prints!
Truff The Best Seller Pack
TRUFF hot sauce features a great blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle. and savory spices. Plus, you'll also get to test your tastebuds with the White Truffle Hot Sauce and Black Truffle Oil.
Bose SoundLink Color Series II Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Whether he's listening to music indoors or outside in the backyard, the man in your life will love Bose's portable speaker that packs bold sound into a small, rugged package.
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle
Celebrate a significant day by turning a front-page story into leisurely fun. Comprised of 500 pieces, these personal puzzles are made in Williston, Vermont and a perfect gift for any milestone or celebration.
FunWater Inflatable Ultra-Light Stand-Up Paddle Board
For the man who loves his peace and quiet on the water, this inflatable stand-up paddle board will be a welcome gift. The board, which holds up to 330 lbs, comes with an adjustable aluminum paddle, high pressure pump, travel backpack, coil leash, waterproof bag and 3 removable fins.
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
Track all day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned all in one watch. The perfect gift for the guy on-the-go!
The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket
For the business man always on the go, invest in quality luggage that won't go out of style. Away's bigger carry-on suitcase is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and is compact enough for train and car trips alike.
William Tencel™ Modal Long PJ Set
Let's face it: Not every guy wants to play the matching family PJ game during the holidays. Instead, just upgrade his PJ's with a new set from Eberjey made in a cool and casual blended jersey modal.
Stance Socks and Underwear Subscription
Make it feel like Christmas every month when your man gets new socks and underwear delivered right to his doorstep every month. Stance offers accessories that are artistic, creative, high performing and filled with style.
Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0
Available in six colors, this quarter-zip will keep him warm when he's doing his early morning and late night workouts.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Calling all golfers! Bring the golf course to your living room with an indoor putting green. You'll be able to focus on maintaining steady stroke and consistent tempo, all while making your training more efficient and effective. This his set has 3,900+ 5-star reviews.
EMU Australia Platinum Esperence Slippers
These comfortable, slide on sheepskin slippers are a must-have for those cold winter nights. Handcrafted from the finest Australian double face sheepskin, they are built on a cushioning and durable outsole that can be worn inside and out.
JUDY The Mover Max
Between hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires and other natural disasters, life can get a little unpredictable. Fortunately, Simon Huck co-founded JUDY emergency kits that are curated to support individuals and families for up to 72-hours. The gift of safety this season? Priceless!
Luigi Bormioli® Lavish Last Name Engraved Old Fashioned Whiskey Glass
Cheers to the holiday season in personalized whiskey glasses. Shoppers can choose the initial and name for each glass.
Standing Desk Balance Board
For those working from home for the rest of 2022 and beyond, we found you something special! This balance board and air cushion duo will give you a physical activity upgrade at your standing desk.
Originally published Nov. 9, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. PT