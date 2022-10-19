Yes, a Great British Bake-Off Musical Is Coming to London's West End

Watch : The Great British Bake Off Faces Backlash Over Mexican Week Episode

On your marks, get set, sing.

That's right: A Great British Bake-Off musical is coming to the West End in London. The show, which previously ran at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre this summer, will now be transferring to London for a limited, 12-week run beginning in early 2023.

In a new trailer released Oct. 18, the show teased exactly what theater-goers can expect from a Bake-Off musical. Much like the TV show, the musical follows a cast of amateur bakers who compete to be crowned that season's Star Baker. But this show will feature singing versions of iconic judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood—who is named "Phil Hollinghurst" in the musical and is played by Les Misèrables' John Owen Jones.

"Today's showstopper is made from eight sumptuous contestants, two passionate presenters, two mouth-wateringly delicious judges and one very large tent," the show's narrator explained. "Dripping in glitz and glamor and guaranteed to tickle your tastebuds, you won't find a soggy bottom in sight with this delectable musical comedy treat."